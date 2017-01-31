Padmavati row: Who is Rani Padmini? Is she ‘Real’ or ‘Imaginary’? Find out here

Although filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali clarified that his upcoming periodic film has no objectional scenes between Rani Padmavati and Muslim King Allauddin Khilji, but was Rani Padmavati/Padmini real? Or is she just a part of folklore? (IE)

Padmavati row: Miscreants last week protested against the plot of the historical drama ‘Padmavati’ featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranvir Singh and vandalised the film set in Jaipur. Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his hair was pulled by protestors on the sets of his upcoming film. According to reports, the movie based on the life of Queen Padmini, showed her in wrong light and this sparked the uproar – over the alleged love making scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji. Bhansali has later clarified that his upcoming periodic film has no objectional scenes between Rani Padmavati and Muslim King Allauddin Khilji. But was Rani Padmavati/Padmini real? Or is she just a part of folklore? Here you get all answers:

• According to the history, Queen Padmini first came to prominence in 1540 in an epic poem written by Malik Muhammad Jayasi called ‘Padmavat’. It was believed that Rani Padmini was the queen of Rana Ratan Singh.

• It was in 1303, when Alauddin Khilji who was the second ruler of the Khilji dynasty, attacked the kingdom of Chittorgarh which was under the rule of the Mewars and as per Rajput historians Allaudin wanted to capture Rani Padmini. So, Khilji captured the king and sent a message to Padmini that he would only release Rana Ratan Singh if she agrees to go along with him.

• In order to rescue Rana Ratan Singh Rani, Queen Padmini sent 700 troops who were successful in rescuing the king.

• Khilji followed the troops and the king and this resulted in fierce battle at the Chittorgarh fort, where Rana was killed during the battle. Following which the Rani sacrificed her life by performing ‘Jauhar’ or self-immolation.

• Though some historians say Queen Padmini was only a mythical character imagined by the Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in his allegorical poem written in Awadhi 30 years before Tulsidas began his Ramcharitmanas.

• There is not even a single historical evidence that showed Padmini existance for real. According to the sceptics the legend only taints the legacy of Alauddin Khilji, who defeated the Mongols and is praised as one of India’s most able administrators.

• And besides Jayasi’s epic version, confusion stems from the fact that several other different versions of the story of the Queen Padmini and also its multiple translations and adaptations exist.

• Also from the 16th Century ‘Gora Badal Padmini Chaupai’, a Rajput adaption of the legend which presented it as a true tale to the 19th Century colonial interpretations, and then several Bengali narratives have ensured much of Queen Padmini’s story remains open to interpretation.