Padmavati row: Shahrukh Khan shies away from taking strong stance on Sanjay Leela Bhansali thrashing

Shahrukh Khan too has taken a stand on the Padmavati row today. The controversy started after Sanjay Leela Bhansali was beaten up on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur. But SRK’s stand is more or less neutral. His fans and other celebrities have taken a more extreme stand on the issue, and they may not be very happy with the mega star’s reaction. King Khan said that “If anyone has issue with any form of art,I think they should sit down and have discussion; No other means plausible.” It may be the best answer for now as the Rajput Karni Sena mob that attacked Bhansali has already resolved the dispute.

Months ago, after a Ghulam Ali concert was cancelled in Mumbai, SRK was asked about his view on the current socio-political situation in the country, he said, “Unfortunately because of the reactions I get when I answer something political or religious, I don’t think I will answer this question.”

He also once said something about “extreme intolerance” in India, when Dilwale was being attacked by many because it portrayed a Pakistani actor. His comment created outrage and people also protested on the road against his comment. He had later apologised and said he was misconstrued. Also according to him those statements created a controversy and affected the collections of Dilwale.

The Sena members attacked Bhansali because they thought that in his film Bhansali is planning a dream sequence where Rani Padmini, a Rajput Queen is getting intimate with the Delhi Sultan, Alauddin Khilji, which according to them never happened. The CEO of Bhansali Productions late clarified that no such sequence was in the script. However, a Sena member said in a press conference that the film shall be reviewed by them before it is screened. Presently, the shooting is halted. Many stars took to Twitter to protest against the behaviour of Karni Sena who assaulted Bhansali and vandalised the sets. They were called ‘gundas’, and ‘hooligans’.