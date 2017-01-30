Padmavati row: Sanjay Leela Bhansali retreats after thrashing? Set to drop film title?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali might cave in to the Karni Sena’s demands. (Indian Express/ PTI)

The Padmavati row has taken a discouraging turn as Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been given four ultimatums by the Rajput Sabha – the organisation under which the Karni Sena falls. After the filmmaker was attacked and faced protests, he has now secured some amount of peace on his film’s sets by issuing a statement that the movie is well researched and does not intend to injure Rajput sentiments. The Sahba, however, has made four demands, which include that there will be no sex scenes between Deepika Padukone’s character of Padmavati and Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji, all historical facts would remain intact and that the Sabha would get a special screening prior to the release to make sure that the film did not show the Hindu queen in a bad light, according to a report in First Post. The Karni Sena has also pressed for the film’s title to be changed.

Bhansali and the Padmavati team’s official statement read, “We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if the social organisations and local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world. Request you to please ensure that moving forward there is no action against our production, crew and cast in lieu of the said issue from members of your association and other Rajput associations. We look forward to your cooperation.”

Shobha Sant, the CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions, has remained firm on her stance of the movie’s title. She said it wasn’t in her power to change the movie’s name, so it remains to be seen how the organisation will react to this piece of news.