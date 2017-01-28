Padmavati row: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Singh Kataria condemns attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, assures probe

Condemning the attack on noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali by Rajput Karni Sena workers, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Singh Kataria on Saturday said that flouting law to express anger is not called for, adding that probe would be initiated in the matter. (ANI)

Condemning the attack on noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali by Rajput Karni Sena workers, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Singh Kataria on Saturday said that flouting law to express anger is not called for, adding that probe would be initiated in the matter. “In such case, anger is instinctive but it shouldn’t be done outside the purview of law. One cannot express anger by breaking the laws. They could have filed a police complaint instead of taking law in their hands,” Kataria told ANI. Asserting that any action on

Asserting that any action on personal level is not right he added, “A probe will be initiated in the matter.” Protesting against Bhansali’s upcoming Indian period drama Padmavati, the Karni Sena workers yesterday manhandled the former, alleging that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The protesters also demanded that Bhansali should delete such scenes in the film, if any. The attack has drawn a huge outrage with many political leaders and Bollywood fraternity condemning the ‘shameful’ act of Karni Sena.

Meanwhile, passionately defending its action of vandalising the sets of ‘Padmavati’ and assaulting Bhansali, the Rajput Karni Sena warned that they will not let the history of their ancestors be tarnished, adding that they would defend their Rajput lineage from ignominy.

Twitter is also abuzz with the comments and reactions of various Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, director Madhur Bhandarkar to support the ‘Padmavati’ director.