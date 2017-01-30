Padmavati row: Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt’s Twitter response against Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes viral

Indian Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Monday took to Twitter to express his take on the ongoing Padmavati row. (IE)

Indian Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Monday took to Twitter to express his take on the ongoing Padmavati row on social media. After filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by members of a fringe outfit from Rajput community on the sets in Jaipur, who claimed that in Bhansali’s Padmavati he is trying to show Rani Padmini, a Rajput Queen Dutt getting intimate with Alauddin Khilji. Many famous personalities have expressed their concern over freedom of expression. But Dutt seems to have a different view. He tweeted some facts about the history of Padmini and said that a novel is different from “history” and “tampering with history is unacceptable”.

उपन्यास अलग बात है और इतिहास अलग बात।पारो और रानी पद्मावती में फ़र्क़ है।त्याग, बलिदान,साहस का प्रतीक रानी #Padmawati के साथ सावधानी रखे। — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) January 28, 2017

हार निश्चित होने के बाद भी 12 साल से ऊपर का हर पुरुष केसरिया साफ़ा बाँध कर “साका व्रत” किया।इस गौरव गाथा से छेड़-छाड स्वीकार नहीं की जा सकती — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) January 28, 2017

“The story of the queen of Chittor, her sacrifice is immortal in the pages of history. Ratan Singh, the king of Chittor, had a swayamvar.”

“A novel is different from history. There’s a difference between Paro and Padmavati. Be careful when dealing with a symbol of renunciation, sacrifice and courage like Padmavati,” he wrote.

“To save their honour from the invader Khilji, Rani Padmavati performed jauhar along with 16000 other courageous women; choosing to self-immolate rather than be held captive by Khilji,” he said.

“Despite knowing that defeat is unavoidable, every man wore the saffron turban for 12 years and committed saka. Tampering with this heroic tale is unacceptable,” Dutt tweeted.

The CEO of Bhansali productions has now cleared in a press conference that there was no such scene where Padmini gets intimate with Khilji. The Karni Sena also said that they have settled the matter with Bhansali, and that they will review the film before its screening.