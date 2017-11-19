Padmavati row: Now, group offers cash prize for burning Deepika Padukone alive

Padmavati was slated to release on December 1, but now reports are saying it will be delayed. (IE)

Even as the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati refuses to stop, yet another group on Sunday targeted actress Deepika Padukone, announcing the award of Rs 1 crore for anyone “burning her alive”. Padukone has played the role of queen Padmavati in the film. Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) burnt a number of effigies of the actress and Bhansali in Uttar Pradesh’s Bereilly and also shouted slogans against the duo. The film was slated to release on December 1, but now reports are saying it will be delayed.

The group also marched to the collectorate office and submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate asking for a ban on the release of the periodic film. Group’s youth wing leader Bhuvneshwar Singh said that the actress will never know the sacrifice of the queen and must know how it feels like to be burnt alive. Demanding that any office-bearers of the organisation must be shown the movie before its release, he said that any person burning her alive would be rewarded Rs 1 crore.

When asked about the Bhuvneshwar Singh’s threatening comments, city Superintendent Rohit Singh Sahjawan said a report had been sought in the matter. The film has been facing protests across the country over allegations of “distortion of historical facts” in the movie.

Earlier this year, Padmavati director Bhansali was roughed up by Rajput Karni Sena members in Jaipur. Sets of the film were also vandalised during the shooting in Jaipur and Kolhapur. Both Padukone and Bhansali have received threats. Mumbai Police has beefed up their security.

The film fraternity has come out in support of the Padmavati team, with many actors artistes calling it an attack on creative freedom.

The film has still not received a clearance from the CBFC.

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) returned the film to the makers as application did not provide whether Padmavati was a work of fiction or based on historical facts. The makers of Padmavati had then held a private screening of the movie for few journalists who had stood by it saying doesn’t hurt any sentiments and actually upholds Rajput pride.