Padmavati row: Karni Sena chief makes shocking allegations against Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi.

Amidst reports of Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali leaving Jodhpur with his unit, Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi today said, “We had a meeting with Bhansali and his men and we agree to forget the incident.”

Bhansali was slapped by Karni Sena members yesterday for allegedly distorting history for his upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’.

Kalvi, however, said, “we can forget the incident but can’t forget the history.” He has also called for CBI probe into the incident if anything wrong his “boys” had done. Kalvi was speaking at a press conference to clarify his stand on the controversy.

Describing the incident as provoked act and blaming Bhansali for the air firing he said, “Kya Sanjay Leela Bhansali ko humse milney mein itna gurez tha ki hawaai fire karne padey? Teen hawaai fire hue humare bachcho pe.”

He also blamed Bhansali for not obtaining the clearance for shooting from various departments. “Kya maalik, police aur forest department ki manzoori thi? Kis adhaar par waha filmaankan ho raha tha?,” he asked.

Talking about the obejectionable grounds of movie he said, “Itihaas ko banaane ke liye purvajon ne jaan di. Kya isi chiz ke liye humare purvaj mar mitey? Ye bardasht ki seema se bahar hai, ” adding, Mere liye doob marne wali baat hai agar iss tarah ki chizein bardasht karein.

However, taking a cognizance from the incident Film and TV Producers Guild of India wrote to Centre government and sought assurance on protection measures for fraternity people.