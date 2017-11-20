Padmavati row: Is there any scene between Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone? Salman Khan says this

Here is what Salman said.

Whatever controversies Padmavati release has created, it is because of a speculation that whether there is any dream sequence between ‘Alauddin Khilji’ Ranveer Singh and ‘Rani Padmini’ Deepika Padukone. Scotching rumours, Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already clarified that the film is his tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati. Also, he had said rumours about a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji’s characters are not true as he was careful in depicting the Rajput honour with dignity. Now, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has also confirmed that there is NO SCENE between ‘Alauddin Khilji’ Ranveer Singh and ‘Rani Padmini’ Deepika Padukone in the period drama. Salman Khan confirmed this in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11 when Deepika Padukone came to the Bigg Boss 11 house as a guest to promote Padmavati.

Bhansali had said,”Padmavati’ has been made with a lot of honesty, responsibility and hard work. I have always been inspired by Rani Padmavati’s story. This is a tribute to her sacrifice and honour.”

“The film is in controversy due to some rumours. The rumour is that there is a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. I have clarified it earlier and doing it again through this video that there is no such scene in the film which will hurt anyone’s sentiments and sensibilities,” Bhansali had said in the video appeal. “We have kept the Rajput honour and dignity in mind while making this film… I am repeating again that there is no dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Khilji in our film. There is no scene that will hurt anyone,” he added.

The film features Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. It was set for release on December 1 but now it has been deferred.

Bhansali, famous for his large canvas and period dramas, has been facing a lot of trouble since he began shooting the film with various Rajput groups who have accused the director of distorting historical facts.