Padmavati row: Attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali sparks outrage on Twitter

As the controversy over the attack on the filmmaker continues, the twitterati are outraging from both sides of the fence. (Indian Express)

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his hair were pulled by protestors on the sets of his upcoming magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur on Friday. The miscreants were protesting against the plot of the historical drama featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranvir Singh. According to reports, the movie based on the life of Queen Padmini, showed her in wrong light and this sparked the uproar – over the alleged love making scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji. As the controversy over the attack on the filmmaker continues, the twitterati are outraging from both sides of the fence. While some condemned the attack others went on to support the attack as well as the vandalisation of the set in Jaipur. Here is how people reacted on social media:

Geetha [email protected]

@SanjayLeelaB pls don’t distort history to make a few quick bucks. There r plenty of other true love stories u can adopt.#Padmavati

Deepanshu Mahto [email protected] _mahto

I am against the people who slapped #Bhansali . But #Bhansali should have taken everyone in confidance b4 starting #Padmawati .

Sonam Mahajan [email protected]

Our women are our pride. We don’t use them as a cover while pelting stones or throwing grenades. Stop objectifying them. #Padmavati

Prashant Patel UmraoVerified account [email protected]

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is trying to distort history in the guise of entertainment & artistic freedom through #Padmavati.

RAJESH KUMAR [email protected]

There is no Religion which is greater than Humanity,It is totally disgusting

we are with you #Bhansali sir

Srinidhi Bhat [email protected] _999

These fools like #SanjayLeelaBhansali don’t know proper history, first learn history properly then shoot ur movie.. #Padmawati #Bhansali

Shivangi Thakur @thakur_shivangi

Karni Sena attacked on @SanjayLeelaB on the sets of #Padmavati in Jaipur. Karni Sena men taken into police Custody. @aajtak @rahulkanwal

Nitin @nkkl1992

Pple who attacked such a gud director of our country #SanjayLeelaBhansali,deservs stringent punishmnt as attking is nt d solution #Padmavati

Harshvardhan Singh @RJPTOfficial

I appreciate Rajputana Karni Sena for Beating Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

We will not accept any distortion with our history.#Padmavati

T.A.N.U.J. G.A.R.G. @tanuj_garg

If true, the attack on Sanjay Bhansali & on the set of #Padmavati is beyond despicable. These perpetual miscreants need to be incarcerated.

Ashoke Pandit @ashokepandit

I condemn the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali on the sets of #Padmavati in #Jaipur. We’re concerned about his & the entire unit’s well being.

rajan mahan @rajanmahan

#SanjayLeelaBhansali is attacked by protesters on #Padmavati sets ! Shocking violence against one of India’s finest directors in #Jaipur !