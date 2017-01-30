Padmavati row: After attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, PM Narendra Modi tweet goes viral

The Karni Sena had attacked Bhansali and slammed him for distorting history in film Padmavati. (File photo)

After the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali during film Padmavati’s shoot in Jaipur by a Karni Sena, a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media. Modi had written this tweet in February 2016, where he said, “Art can’t have any restrictions or limits.” Now this tweet is being used to protest against Karni Sena’s act of violence on January 27, where a mob went to the Padmavati set, vandalised it and also assaulted Bhansali. Bhansali packed his bags and returned to Mumbai, with no news of resuming the shoot.

Art can’t have any restrictions or limits: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 13, 2016

The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor multi-starrer was criticised by the Rajput Karni Sena who claimed that Bhansali is depicting a love scene of Padmini, a Rajput queen with Alauddin Khilji, a sultan in a dream sequence. Whereas, history says Padmini had committed suicide before Khilji had come to her fort to take her by force. The Karni Sena attacked Bhansali and slammed him for distorting history.

Recent reports also say that Padukone has come out to say that Padmavati does not distort history and there is no love scene between Khilji and Padmini. The film is getting made after taking into consideration emotions of people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community, she added. Modi’s tweet is now being used to stand up for the right of artists to give free expression to thei imagination. However, according to sources Bhansali has chosen to beat a hasty retreat after the thrashing and reportedly agreed to some demands of the Sena.

@PMOIndia @narendramodi Well as today’s top comedian you have all the freedom to mock yourself. — sumit desai (@fakesumit) January 28, 2017

See even Modiji is supporting Sanjay Leela Bhansali 🙁 pic.twitter.com/GsVHQNLVNB — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 28, 2017

On Twitter, many are abusing the Sena. They say the idea of distorting history is invalid when it comes to this film as many filmmakers have depicted historical characters before and that resorting to violence is uncalled for. However, the Sena has also received much support on the social media.