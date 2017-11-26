Padmavati release? See Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in theatres now! Here is how

For all movie lovers who have been disappointed by the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film Padmavati that has put a question mark over its release at least in 2017, has thrown up a piquant situation – cinema lovers can actually see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in cinemas now. (Image: IE)

For all movie lovers who have been disappointed by the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film Padmavati that has put a question mark over its release at least in 2017, has thrown up a piquant situation – cinema lovers can actually see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in cinemas now. Yes, you read that right, but there is a catch in this good news for you! Well, you can actually see Ranveer and Deepika in the theatres as theatre owners are looking to make some quick money by encashing the interest in these 2 actors from the public following the controversy over calls for its ban. Well, what they have done is screen their other major blockbusters! Now, in cinemas, you can see Ram Leela and even Bajirao Mastani as they have been re-released. The movies are currently running at the select PVR cinemas across the country. Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani were blockbusters of their times and had attracted a massive audience. Their re-release has paved the way for the audience to see the trio’s magic, Ranveer, Deepika and Bhansali – together!

The event has been named as ‘Return of Blockbusters’ and has been organised by Eros Now, according to Bollywood Hungama. Coming back to Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati has been facing a lot of protests from Hindu group and critics, so much so that, violent threats have also been issued to Bhansali and Deepika. The claim is that the movie distorts various historical facts and also show queen Padmini in bad light. Protesters are adamant that they won’t allow the movie to hit screens and they have also garnered support from various sections. Even, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused the film-maker Bhansali of being “habitual of playing with public sentiments”.

The Hindu fringe groups have also issued death threats to Bhansali and Deepika. In addition to this, Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu has said he would not allow anyone to watch “Padmavati”, claiming that the heroic character of ‘Rani Padmavati’ has been shown in a bad light in the period drama. The film starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji were earlier scheduled to release on December 1, but for now, its release has been postponed.

In case you are interested, some other movies too have been re-released. Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Rockstar have hit the screen too, which means the audience can also catch Kangana Ranaut, Madhavan and Ranbir on the big screen.