Padmavati release: Censor board clears Deepika Padukone film with no cuts in UK, calls it epic drama where a Sultan leads invasion to capture Rajput queen

The censor board listing the movie on its official website also said, “This work was passed uncut.” (IE)

In a big foreign surprise, even as the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed ‘Padmavati’ faces indefinite postponement and protests across India, the film has been cleared by British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) for the UK audience. Passing the movie without any cuts, the BBFC has given Padmavati a 12A rating. According to British law, 12A rating means that the movie cannot be viewed by a child under the age of 12 unless they are accompanied by an adult. Mentioning the summary of the movie, the British Censor Board wrote, “Padmavati is a Hindi language epic drama in which a Sultan leads an invasion to capture a Rajput Queen.”

The censor board listing the movie on its official website also said, “This work was passed uncut.” Analyzing the movie, the BBFC is of the view that there is a moderate violence and injury detail in the movie. The British censor board website also noted that the runtime of the movie is 163 minutes and 42 seconds. However, the Indian censor board, CBFC led by Prasoon Joshi has yet to watch the movie.

In light of increasing protests across the country against the release of Padmavati, the makers of the movie have deferred its released from the slated December 1 date. The actress of the movie, Deepika Padukone was even threatened by a fringe group, who announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for “burning her alive. From politicians to film actors all had something to say over the raging debate. Some in favour of the movie while others were strictly against it. The film has mostly faced the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history. Many groups have also alleged that there was a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji. In his defence, Bhansali has denied all the allegations.

Yesterday, UP Chief Minister Adityanath said that filmmaker Bhansali was no less guilty than those giving threats to the movies crew. He alleged that Bhansali was “habitual of playing with public sentiments.” the priest-turned-politician also added that “If there is any action, it will be against both the sides.” In Hyderabad, a BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to not allow the screening of film. Lodh threatened that movie theatres that screen the film would be set ablaze.