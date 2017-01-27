Padmavati protest: Celebs take to Twitter, condemn attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Karni Sena activists protest against the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upconimg film ‘Padmawati’. (Source: PTI)

Celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, music composer Vishal Dadlani, southern star Arvind Swami and Ashok Pandit have condemned the attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali by activists of a Rajput community group during the shooting of his upcoming movie “Padmavati”. A group of activists forced stopped the shooting of the

filmmaker’s next directorial venture by vandalising the set at Jaigarh Fort, of Jaipur and also assaulted him. “What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world,” Sonam tweeted. Dadlani wrote, “Sick! #SanjayLeelaBhansali one of our most respected filmmakers, attacked on his set. Hope the film industry comes together against this!”

What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2017

“There are legal ways to object, if they have an issue. Physical attack is not an ‘objection’, it is a criminal act, meant to intimidate,” he added. Swami posted, “If crime is not countered with punishment, the balance will tilt towards lawlessness. Law and order is needed to protect freedom #Urgent” “I condemn the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali on the sets of #Padmavati in #Jaipur. We’re concerned about his & the entire unit’s well being,” tweeted Pandit.

Who has made these ‘gundas’ the upholders of my country’s morality and history .. my India is not so parochial #SanjayLeelaBhansali — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 27, 2017

Actress Huma Q ureshi wrote, “Shocked by the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali … Shame! These hooligans must be

stopped ..Who gives them the right to behave like this.” Veteran actress Simi Garewal tweeted, “Sanjay Leela

Bhansali” HORRIFIED!! Words fail me…Assaulting vandalizing over a film not even made! Whats going on here? Arrest the lumpens.”

Absolutely disgusting and so wrong! http://t.co/4t1hqyAilw — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 27, 2017

Fashion designer Masaba Mantena wrote, “You can write letters, hold press cons, or buy media net if something offends you but slap a respected,grown man you CANNOT do.” “Masaan” actor Vicky Kaushal tweeted, “Absolutely

disgusting and so wrong!” The period drama stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role of Rajput queen Padmavati and features Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi sultan, who falls in love with Padmavati. The film is scheduled to release in November this year.