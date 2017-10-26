Padmavati box office collections: Sanjay Leela Bhansali epics make money too, not just boy-girl romances

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is all set to hit the silver screen on December 1, 2017. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Padmavati box office collections: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic Padmavati is all set to hit the silver screen on December 1, 2017. The film features Deepika Padukone is the lead role alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for making historical drama based, is not only the director of Padmavati, he is also the Producer, screenplay writer and the music director. Some notable works by Sanjay Leela Bhansali include Devdas, Black, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. His past works show that, Bhansali does not make boy-girl romance based movies, he instead creates epics. What is important here is that his epics make money. Just check out the BO performances of these movies. In the same vein, Padmavati collections are expected to take the film to the very pinnacle of the 2017 Bollywood list, if the reactions to the trailer, posters and other revelations are anything to go by and that figure translates into a Rs 200 cr plus figure.

Back in December 2015, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Bajirao Mastani were released. This movie was based on the heroic Peshwa Bajirao, who was married to Kashibai, but fell in love with a warrior princess in distress, Mastani. While the lead pair of the film was its main attraction, the storyline kept the audience completely hooked to the screens. The movie on its opening day garnered Rs 12.80 cr in India, while by the end of the opening week it made a total of Rs 46.77 cr. By the end of its week 1, the movie had earned Rs 86.15 cr and its lifetime collection at the end of week 6 stood at Rs 184.2 cr.

Similarly, like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela also had Deepika and Ranveer in the lead role and was based on the romance between Ram and Leela who were passionately in love with each other – the film was released in 2013. Towards the end of the film the two realize that the only way to stop the bloodshed between their respective clans is to sacrifice their own lives. The movie on its opening day garnered Rs 16 cr in India, while by the end of the opening week it made a total of Rs 52.75 cr. By the end of its week 1, the movie had earned Rs 82.15 cr and its lifetime collection stood at Rs 116.33 cr.