Padmavati box office collections, Golmaal Again to Secret Superstar, know what Aamir Khan wished today

Aamir Khan. (IE)

The year 2017 has been full of a mixed reaction for Bollywood. From Salman Khan starrer Tubelight to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, the film industry faced a very tough time in the first half of the year. Although Raees, another SRK flick tried its best to leave a mark on Bollywood, it faded away after a mixed response from the public. With the release of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, Bollywood for the first time in this year recorded standout collection and with it started good-will hunting for Bollywood. Last month’s Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 was a massive success which was followed by Diwali release Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again. The other Diwali release, Secret Superstar, produced by Aamir Khan and featuring him in a supporting role, is also doing decent business. Expressing his joy over the success of Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2, he said”This Diwali has proved to be very beneficial. Golmaal Again has become such a huge hit. Secret Superstar has been successful as well. Then a couple of weeks before, Judwaa 2 worked. So it’s a great time for the industry,” as per Bollywood Hungama report.

The Dangal star also said that he hopes that the celebration continues for the industry until the end of the year with the release of Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmavati’ and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. He said,”I am hopeful that in the next few months too, films will work well. I saw the trailer of Padmavati. Bahut hi shaandaar trailer hai! Then there’s Salman’s film releasing on Christmas, Tiger Zinda Hai. So I am really hopeful about these films.”

Meanwhile, as per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh both the movies has a huge combined business. He said,”Diwali has brightened the scenario… The Week 1 *combined biz* of Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar is a HUGE ₹ 177.66 cr… India biz.” Secret Superstar although earned in double figures it received good reviews from critics as well as public.