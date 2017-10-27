Padmavati box office collections: Ghoomar song my tribute to brave Rajput women, says Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Deepika Padukone’s first look from the upcoming movie Padmavati! (Photo: Twitter)

Padmavati box office collections: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic historical drama is all set to hit the silver screen in the month of December and, considering the immense interest it is generating, we can definitely call SLB as the master of period dramas. The interest hereby generated will go a long way in boosting Padmavati collections and the film is expected to enter the Rs 200 cr club! The first song of the film ‘Ghoomar’ hit the headlines within minutes of its release, and it currently has more than 18 lakh views on Youtube. While talking about this amazing song that features Deepika Padukone taking over 66 twirls, director Sanjay Leele Bhansali has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, “We wanted Ghoomar to retain its purity since this was being performed by Rani Padmavati. Every step and every move in the dance form celebrates the royal grace of royalty. This is our dance tribute to the brave Rajput women of Rajasthan.”

According to the BH report, the Ram Leela actor had spent 12 days for the rehersal of the number and she took 4 days for actualy performing it on camera. Padukone is being accompanied by approximately 60 chorus dancers who are all trained Ghoomar exponents, the report states. In the past we have all seen Deepika Padukone dance to “Nagada Sang Dhol” in Ram-Leela and “Deewani Mastani” in Bajirao Mastani, but the actor after the release of Ghoomar confessed that this folk number was the most difficult. She too her her social media account and shared a post saying, “my most difficult yet most fulfilling song sequence I’ve ever shot for!PRESENTING #Ghoomar #Padmavati #SLB http://bit.ly/Ghoomar.”

A report by Bollywood Hungam says that while Deepika was performing the dance on camera, one of the most accomplished Ghoomar dancers of Rajasthan, Jyothi D Tommaar was on sets to make sure that she performed the revered dance form with the understated grace that it deserves. A source was quoted by bollywood Hungama saying, “We wanted to retain absolute authenticity of the Ghoomar. Deepika had to perform the subtle and intricate dance form not the way it is shown in our films but the way royalty performs it. In addition to the routine choreographers we got Jyothi Tommaar a true and disciplined exponent of the Ghoomar who has taught the dance form to the Rajmata of Kishangarh.”