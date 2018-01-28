Padmaavat box office collection: Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus mints impressive amount overseas on day 3

In the domestic box office though the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer singh magnum opus was affected with the ongoing Karni Sena protests across the country, in the overseas market, Padmaavat clocked a huge sum.

Padmaavat box office collection: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has hit the screens in both domestic and overseas market and the numbers are here to tell the tale. In the domestic box office though the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer singh magnum opus was affected with the ongoing Karni Sena protests across the country, in the overseas market, Padmaavat clocked a huge sum. In the Australian box office the film earned 372,108 USD which is rquivalent to Rs 1.80 cr. In New Zealand, the film raked in 75,445 USD which is equivalent to Rs 47.97 lakh. IN UK and US box office, Padmaavat made 369,114 USD (Rs 2.34 cr) and 340,579 USD (Rs 2.16 cr) respectively. In Canada it made 115,699 USD which is equivalent to Rs 73.56 lakh. Lastly in the Germany box office it made Rs 49,596 from just one screen.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie — Viacom 18 Motion Pictures on Thursday said that about one million people saw the film on its first day. A poll conducted by The Indian Express yesterday revealed that out of a given audience almost 73 per cent were interested in watching the movie, though many cinemas in various states have put up notices saying they will not be screening the movie.

#Padmaavat is ROCKING in key international markets… AUSTRALIA

Thu A$ 363,973

Fri A$ 537,530

Sat A$ 462,288

Total: A$ 1,363,791 [₹ 7.04 cr]@Rentrak UK-IRELAND

Thu £ 115,710

Fri £ 184,977

Sat £ 234,841 [some locations yet to be updated]

Total: £ 535,528 [₹ 4.82 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer received an overwhelming response in spite of protests and violence in some parts of the country. But the good news is that film has now added Rs 27 cr o the third day. The film has crossed Rs 80 cr mark on day 3 in the domestic market. The film, on the other hand, has received decent reviews from the critics and the word of mouth verdict too may affect the collections in the coming days. The film has been getting mixed reviews but the curiosity of people around the film has got them thronging the theatres in huge numbers. Coming days are crucial for the film since this will decide its fate. The Karni Sena outrage has gone nowhere and in such a circumstance the collections in the upcoming days still remain a challenge for the makers.