Padmavati box office collection: Deepika Padukone starrer to beat all, be the highest earning period drama ever?

Padmavati box office collection: Bollywood has witnessed some of the glitziest period dramas in the past and some still are in the making. The effect on the public is dazzling indeed. Bollywood makes its period movies very colourful and that helps in impressing audiences to a huge extent. Padmavati movie is sticking to this money-making formula too and is eyeing big collections at the box office! Directors have time and again tried to enthral the viewers by presenting some magnificent history of legends on screen. Some turned out to be great works of creativity, while others went by without any impact. Currently, the social media is abuzz with the controversy surrounding Padmavati, another period drama helmed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Engulfed in a cloud of controversy, it is not even known if Padmavati is going to be allowed to make it to the theatres. As far as BO numbers are concerned, Padmavati will be first targetting the movie No. 1 in 2017, which is Golmaal Again, and it poses a whopping Rs 300 cr (global earnings) challenge! If things work out, Padmavati cane then challenge Baahubali, which is a Rs 511 cr movie in India alone! Considering the hype and controversies, Padmavati has entered the zone of being an all conquoring movie! Here are some other period films which have made a mark on the audience’s mind:

Jodhaa Akbar:

The historical drama was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker based on the romance of Mughal Emperor Akbar and his Hindu wife Jodhaabai. The film starred Hrithik Roshan in a carved and muscular look and Aishwarya Rai as his bride. The film did a good business at the box office and earned Rs 45 crore. The film too was embroiled in controversies over the accuracy of the facts.

Mughal-e-Azam:

This director K. Asif film needs no introduction. The epic historical dramais widely considered one of the most popular films of all time. Based on the l;ove story of Prince Salim and a court dancer, the film took almost a decade in the making. The film boasted of opening in 150 cinemas, the widest release of that time. It became a phenomenal box office success, earning more than Rs 4 crore which adjusted for inflation today, is equivalent to over Rs 1,000 crore, according to Mint.

Bajirao Mastani:

The film which released in 2015 was a magnificent work on screen. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, the film was based on the life of Peshwa Baajirao and Maastani. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has to be lauded for his brilliant craftsmanship in bringing out the best from the characters. Ranveer-Deepika chemistry was sizzling on screen and Priyanka was applauded for her ace acting skills. The film made Rs 184 crore at the box office.

Veer: An Epic Love Story of a Warrior:

The film starring Salman Khan and newcomer Zareen Khan was a story whcih dated back to the time of British rule in India. The film would not make much buzz and was not successful at the box office. The film earned Rs 39 crore at the box office.

Ashoka:

This epic historical drama was based on Maurya dynasty emperor Asoka and it starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Despite being a critically acclaimed film, it did not perform well at the box office. It earned 12 crore at the box office.