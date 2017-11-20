Padmavati banned in Madhya Pradesh even before release! Shivraj Singh Chouhan says no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama

Padmavati has been banned in Madhya Pradesh.

In a major development, Padmavati has been banned in Madhya Pradesh even before its release. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama in the state. The Rajput Community had submitted a memorandum before CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a ban on Padmavati film. The big development comes a day after Padmavati release was deferred. The makers of the movie ‘Padmavati’ on Sunday had deferred its release from the slated December 1, even as protests and threats over the period drama, which finds itself mired in a major controversy, continued unabated. The widespread protests, including threats, over the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film seemed to have led to the launch of the film getting deferred. In a statement, a spokesperson of Viacom18 Motion Pictures said it had taken the decision to voluntarily defer the film’s release. The studio said it would soon announce the new release date for the film.

Padmavati has been facing protests over alleged distortion of historical facts in the film. Padukone and Bhansali have also received threats. Meanwhile, the film fraternity has come out in support of Bhansali and the team, with many leading artistes calling it an attack on creative freedom. The makers reiterated that the film was a cinematic masterpiece capturing Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory.

Meanwhile, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi had slammed the makers for allowing the film to be screened for various media channels before obtaining a certificate from the board. The CBFC had sent the film back to the producer as the application for the certification was incomplete.

Meanwhile, a fringe group targeted actress Deepika Padukone, announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone burning her alive.

Also, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, has said that the film would not be allowed to be released in the state unless its controversial portions were removed.