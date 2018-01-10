Padmavat release: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer to suffer massive loss of about Rs 70-80 cr on box office

Things are not looking great for this Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

When Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave a green signal to Padmavati after changing the title to Padmavat, a lot of people, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have thought that this could be the end of controversy. However, things are not looking great for this Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer. On Tuesday, the Rajasthan government came out saying that it would not allow the release of the movie in the state, even though it has been granted a ‘U/A’ certificate. “…Rani Padmini’s sacrifice is a matter of honour and pride for the state and hence Rani Padmini is not just a chapter in history but our dignity. We will not allow defamation of her honour,” read the statement issued by Vasundhara Raje’s office.

Going by the buzz around the movie and the big faces that star in it, Padmavat would have easily earned somewhere around Rs 200 crore. However, the Rajasthan government’s decision clubbed with the problem that the movie might face in remaining states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar that had initially banned the release of the film in December, will certainly have a huge impact on its box-office performance.

Film trade and business analyst Girish Johar told Bollywood Hungama that the movie was expected to earn somewhere around Rs 12 crore from Rajasthan, with another Rs 25-30 cr coming from Uttar Pradesh, Rs 25-30 cr from Punjab and Haryana, around Rs 10 crore from Madhya Pradesh and an estimated Rs 5 crore from Bihar.

If all these states follow the same path as the Rajasthan government did, the overall collection will be reduced by Rs 75-80 crore. Another analyst, Amod Mehra shares similar views and estimated that there could be a loss of 30-35% in terms of business at the box office, which can even go up to 40%.

However, Taran Adarsh believes that it could be too soon to estimate a loss. “One cannot really calculate the losses that would happen, till the time everything is finalised and we get to know where the film is releasing and where it is not or will be affected. As of now there are 16 days more for the release of the film, so you cannot assume that there will be substantial losses,” he said.

The protest in these states is not the only problem that Padmvat faces right now. It is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated movie ‘PadMan’. Both the movies are releasing on January 25 and this would undoubtedly, affect the business of both the movies.