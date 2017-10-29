Padman release date: Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar box office collection suicide?

This has aroused curiosity amongst people whether it will be an Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar clash at the box office.

Padman release date: Akshay Kumar has done the impossible! He has made everyone talk about something other than his mega movie release 2.0 along with Rajinikanth by making this massive move! What he has done is nothing but amazing, even shocking. He has pulled forward his movie Padman release date from April 13 to January 26, 2018! Yes, just a day after the release of Rajinikanth starrer 2.0!

Undoubtedly Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar is witnessing one of the best phases of his acting career. At a point of time when most of his movies are tasting grand success both critically and financially, he goes ahead and shocks everyone with the release date of his upcoming venture. The superstar tweeted the film’s poster and the release date and said, ”Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day – 26th January, 2018!” This has aroused curiosity amongst people whether it will be an Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar clash at the box office. Suicidal? Perhaps! Exactly what the thought process behind this big move is, is unclear, but at the moment the thought processes point to the fact that Padman and 2.0 will be cannibalising each other’s box office collections.

Hands down, both the movies have the potential to woo their audiences but given the fanfare 2.0 has garnered in the country as well as overseas, it makes the success of Padman a little dicey in case it releases on the same date. It will be a real challenge for the cinegoers to choose between the films. Both movies are of different genre but 2.0 will surely have an impact on this movie with a social vision.

Padman is based on the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganatham. The film traces the struggle of a man who makes his mission to find affordable and hygienic alternatives for sanitary pads for women in his village thereby helping the improvement of sanitation facilities especially for women during menstruation. The film is stars Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan is likely to be seen in a special appearance. The film is being directed by Paa, Ki & Ka fame R Balki.