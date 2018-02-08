Padman advance booking: Here is how Akshay Kumar fans can avail big discount on movie tickets

After the success of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar is aiming for a big content-driven blockbuster of 2018 – the buzz around tells us so! (Image: The Indian Express)

On every social media platform, one can find, celebrities and even one's Facebook/Instagram friend taking up the Padman challenge. Akshay Kumar's movie has already set the right frenzy around. But there is something else on the offer and we don't want you to miss it. Now, you can avail 125 rupees off on Padman tickets. Yes, you read it right. Paytm has come up with an offer, which if you avail will give you Rs 125 cashback. Sounds great. Isn't it?

Here’s how you can avail the offer: The promo code of the offer is FILM125. In addition to that, the offer is valid on a minimum transaction of Rs 300 for minimum two tickets. A perfect date for your partner? Isn’t it. The movie is set to release on on February 9, 2018 and is an Indian biographical comedy-drama film written and directed by R. Balki. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The movie is based on a short story “The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land”, in Twinkle Khanna’s book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. The film is also inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is a social activist from Tamil Nadu. The idea behind the film is to create awareness surrounding the biological process which is not much talked about.

The movie also aims to eradicate the stigma surrounding the sanitary napkins. The current trend where almost every celebrity is displaying a pad is a part of the movie promotion – known to be as Padman challenge. Initially, the movie was set to be released on January 25, but now is rescheduled to be released on 08, Feb 2018. Akshay Kumar’s recent movie, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, aimed at educating the audience about the hygiene conditions and the need of it.