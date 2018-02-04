This actor will play Kapil Dev to mark India’s most iconic cricketing moment ever

Ranveer Singh to play Kapil Dev in 83. (IE/Twitter)

Almost every Indian sporting fan from an earlier era will recognize the year 1983. It was the year when India announced itself to the world as a cricketing giant by defeating the most feared West Indies in the World Cup. Now Bollywood has decided to pay homage to the unbelievable World Cup final win. Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh will play Kapil in the film titled ’83, based on the story of India’s incredible 1983 cricket World Cup victory. The film will be made soon and it is expected to be released on August 30, 2019, its makers announced on Sunday. The film is being made by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in association with Vibri Media and Kabir Khan Films.

“Mark your calendar! ‘83 will be releasing on August 30, 2019. ‘83 stars Ranveer Singh. Directed by Kabir Khan,” read a tweet by Reliance Entertainment. Ranveer, who is on a roll with the response to “Padmaavat”, plays star cricketer Kapil Dev in ’83. The film follows how, under the captaincy of then skipper Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world. Earlier, the makers were planning an April 2019 release for the film.

The final of the 1983 Prudential Cup was played between India and West Indies at Lord’s on June 25, 1983. This was the third consecutive World Cup final appearance for West Indies. India playing their first finals defeated the West Indies to claim the title. It was the first world cup win for India and one that shocked and awed the entire cricketing world..

After losing the toss, India were asked to bat first against a West Indies team that arguably boasted the world’s best bowling attack. Only Mohinder Amarnath (26 from 80 balls) and Kris Srikkanth(38 from 57 balls) put up any significant resistance as Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner and Michael Holding ripped through the Indian batting, ably supported by Gomes.

Surprising resistance by the tail allowed India to compile 183 (all out, 54.4 overs). Only three sixes were hit in the Indian innings, one from Srikkanth, one from Sandeep Patil (27 from 29 balls), and one from Madan Lal (17 from 27 balls). However, the Indian bowling exploited the weather and pitch conditions perfectly to bowl out the best batting line-up of the era for 140 from 52 overs in return, winning by 43 runs and completing one of the most stunning upsets in cricket history, defeating the previously invincible West Indies.

Amarnath and Madan Lal (3–31) each took three wickets each, and one memorable moment was the sight of Kapil Dev running a great distance (about 18–20 yards) to take a catch to dismiss teh great Viv Richards, the West Indies top scorer with 33 from 28 balls. Amarnath was the most economical bowler, conceding just 12 runs from his seven overs while taking 3 wickets, and was once again awarded the Man of the Match award for his all-round performance. There was no “Man of the Series” award in 1983.