Padmaavat box office collection: Deepika Padukone starrer creates yet another record

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat movie, which revolves around Alauddin Khilji, Rani Padmavati and Maharana Rawal Ratan Singh played by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the domestic box office and worldwide in terms of earnings. Setting an unprecedented record, Padmaavati has minted in $10 million at the North America box office. The film has been breaking barriers ever since the announcement of its release. After crossing the hurdles of a threatened ban on its release following the protests and threats from fringe groups, the film stormed into the Rs 200 crore exclusive club in just 11 days. Padmaavat also is a landmark film for Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as it is their first film to enter the Rs 200 crore elite group. Sanjay Bhansali also scripted record with Padmaavat as it is his first magnum opus to cross the coveted mark.

However, Padmaavat has now become the fourth film to achieve this record at the North American box office. Before this film, only three other bollywood films managed to make this kind of an impact in North America. All those three films belong to Aamir Khan – Dangal, Secret Superstar and PK. Till date the film has earned Rs 246 crore at the home box office, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, “#Padmaavat grows huge on 3rd Sat – Feb 10th.. [Week 3] Sat ₹ 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 246 cr. India biz.” Padmaavat has seen massive churn out of audience after a slow start. In the first week, the film managed to earn Rs 114 crore, in the second week the film’s earnings soared grossing Rs 236 crore, in other words the film earned over Rs 122 crore in a week. Padmaavat also became the only film with a female protagonist to enter in the Rs 200 crore club, surpassing Deepika Padukone’s previous Rs 227 crore record of Chennai Express.

Padmaavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is cruising at the box office and garnering praise from critics and audience alike. It is not long before the film will eventually break the Rs 250 crore mark.