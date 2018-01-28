Padmaavat box office collection day 3: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film stands at par with Bajirao Mastani; check how much it earned

Not only the domestic audience but the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat is witnessing love galore from the foreign audience as well.

Padmaavat box office collection day 3: Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus might have had a tough time releasing the film in the theatres but looks like the audience is coming in support of the film and the numbers are here to prove. Not only the domestic audience but the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat is witnessing love galore from the foreign audience as well. Padmaavat which released on January 25 amidst huge protest from the Karni Sena had earned a mere Rs 19 cr on the opening day. That was a meagre amount to expect from a film which had a whopping budget and a sky-high hype. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer received an overwhelming response in spite of protests and violence in some parts of the country. But the film had a fairer earning on day 2 and its day 3 collection is Rs. 27 crores.Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ”Padmaavat continues to SPARKLE… Biz on Sat [after a big holiday on Fri] was EXCEPTIONAL… Will comfortably cross ₹ 100 cr mark today [Sun]… Wed [limited preview shows] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr. Total: ₹ 83 cr. India biz.” The film has collected Rs 83 crore already and that is in line with what Bajirao Mastani had collected in its entire first week [Rs. 86.15 crore]. The way the film is progressing, by Monday its being speculated that the film will surpass the lifetime collection of Rs 118.7 cr.

Padmaavat has also got the advantage of an extended weekend (Friday being Republic Day), the film is sure to reap the benefit of the long holiday. The scare factor amongst audiences had started diminishing. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeting on the day 2 collection wrote, ”Padmaavat has a HUMONGOUS Day 2… Had it been a smooth release [some states are not screening the film], the all-India biz would’ve touched ₹ 40 cr… Wed 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr. Total: ₹ 56 cr. India biz… SUPERB!” The film has indeed shown a welcome change in its collection and the long weekend makes sure that more is yet to come.

Padmaavat makers has witnessed a rough phase after Karni Sena wanted the film to be banned over its alleged distorted historical facts. The film has been getting mixed reviews but the curiosity of people around the film has got them thronging the theatres in huge numbers. Coming days are crucial for the film since this will decide its fate.