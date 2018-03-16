Padmaavat box office collection: Big achievement! Finally, movie enters Rs 300 cr club

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, Padmaavat had seen agitation and protests much before its release and also after the film hit the silver screen.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ was released at a time when it embroiled in a raging controversy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, Padmaavat had seen agitation and protests much before its release and also after the film hit the silver screen. But, despite all the hurdles, the film has proved all its detractors wrong, and has finally reached Rs 300 Crore milestone! Yes! That’s the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali that has created waves at the box office since its release.

This is the latest record that Padmaavat has achieved after 50 days of its release. The film grossed Rs 3.82 Crore in its seventh week to reach this benchmark. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted its income on his Twitter account. Padmaavat has been a consistent winner at the ticket windows with its good collection despite new releases. It is to be noted that Padmaavat’s total income at the box office is its combined collection in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Taran Adarsh hailed Padmaavat as a BLOCKBUSTER in his tweet. “Despite protests and agitations… Despite no release in two states… #Padmaavat survives all odds… Completes 50 days… Crosses ₹ 300 cr… 7th film to swim past ₹ 300 cr mark [NettBOC],” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Padmaavat biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 166.50 cr [had an extended weekend]

Week 2: ₹ 69.50 cr

Week 3: ₹ 31.75 cr

Week 4: ₹ 14.17 cr

Week 5: ₹ 7.54 cr

Week 6: ₹ 6.98 cr

Week 7: ₹ 3.82 cr

Total: ₹ 300.26 cr

India biz.

Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

Despite protests and agitations… Despite no release in two states… #Padmaavat survives all odds… Completes 50 days… Crosses ₹ 300 cr… 7th film to swim past ₹ 300 cr mark [NettBOC]… Data and details follow… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

On this incredible feat, how can Rawal Ratan Singh aka Shahid Kapoor not just bask in the glory. The actor took to Twitter to express his happiness as he tweeted a poster Padmaavat saying ‘Celebrating 50 days of magic of Padmaavat’. However, not just this, Padmaavat has attained another feat with entering Rs 300 Crore club as it becomes the sixth Bollywood film to enter the league. The other films that make into Rs 300 Crore group are PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dangal and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Apart from all the above achievements, Padmaavat is also the highest opening weekend grosser of 2018. The film that was released on January 25 this year managed to collect Rs 114 Crore in its first weekend. Padmaavat faced unprecedented opposition from the Karni Sena and other fringe groups regarding its storyline. Karni Sena and other organisations claimed that the movie had distorted the historical facts and was an insult to Rani Padmavati.