Pad Man trailer released: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte’s love story hits out hard against social taboo

His upcoming release Pad Man deals with a social taboo and has been creating quite a buzz for its unconventional theme.

Pad Man trailer released: Akshay Kumar of late has been venturing into content-driven movies and has showcased a keen interest in films with a social message, the most recent example being Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. His upcoming release Pad Man deals with a social taboo and has been creating quite a buzz for its unconventional theme. Starring Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles, the film has been helmed by eminent director R Balki who has been associated with films like Paa, English Vinglish and Shamitabh. The tagline for Pad Man truly describes the man who so convincingly fits into the character of Arunachalam Muruganantha. Here is how it goes: ”Superhero hai yeh pagla”.

The trailer opens with a eloquent voice-over by Amitabh Bachchan and his iconic baritone starts off by saying, ”America ke pass Superman hai, Batman hai, Spiderman hai, par India ke pass Pad Man hai.” In the trailer, Akshay potrays the role of a caring and loving husband who strides on a path to find a cheaper alternative for sanitary pads and also takes it on himself to make people aware in his village for its need. In short, he wants to take the taboo surrounding menstruation head on and demystify it totally. But his journey is not an easy one, menstrual cycle which is still treated as a taboo in many parts of India comes as a big hurdle on his way. Chided by villagers and family, Sonam Kapoor comes to his rescue. Now how does he overcome the challenges and how a common man goes on to accomplish his dreams is what the movie is all about.

Watch trailer here:

Hours before the release of the trailer, Akshay Kumar had tweeted about the film saying, ”And it’s on the way! #PadManTrailer out today at 11:00 am.” Akshay Kumar released the movie trailer from his official Twitter handle and the clip is already going viral. Pad Man is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham who strived to find a cheaper alternative to manufacture affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village. The film is being presented bu Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna. Given the success rate of his films, it will not be an overestimation to say that Khiladi Kumar’s upcoming film is once again set to hit the box office with a bang. Akshay has come out as a champion when it comes to real life and earthy characters and this is a major reason why he very well fits in the role of Arunachalam. Stakes are very high on Akshay after giving some very solid performances in films like Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Here is wishing him well.