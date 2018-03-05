Oscars Awards 2018: Full List Of Winners With Nominees at 90th Academy Award

Oscar Awards 2018: The 90th Academy award is LIVE at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California which is being hosted by Comedian Jimmy Kimmel. Sam Rockwell has already taken home the Oscars (Best Supporting Actor) for his impeccable performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The most awaited award in the category of Best actor (Male and Female), Best director and Best Film is yet to be announced but all eyes or on the dazzling evening which award some of the best names of the industry for their impeccable work. Women have taken the centre in the Oscars this year with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) being the fifth woman to be nominated for best director. As we progress further with the grand event, here’s full a list of Oscars winners this year:
Also Read| Oscars 2018 LIVE updates
Here’s full a list of Oscars 2018 winners this year:
1- Production Design:
Dunkirk
Beauty and the Beast
The Shape of Water (Winner)
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
2- Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049 (Winner)
Mudbound
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
3- Costume Design:
Beauty and The Beast
The Shape of Water
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Phantom Thread (Winner)
4- Sound Editing:
Baby Driver
The Shape of Water
Blade Runner 2049
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Dunkirk (Winner)
5- Sound Mixing:
Baby Driver
The Shape of Water
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk (Winner)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
6- Animated Short:
Dear Basketball (Winner)
Negative Space
Garden Party
Revolting Rhymes
Lou
7- Live Action Short:
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child (Winner)
The Eleven O’Clock
Watu Wote/ All of Us
My Nephew Emett
8- Original Score:
Dunkirk
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Phantom Thread
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water (Winner)
9- Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049, (Winner)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2
War for the Planet of the Apes
Kong: Skull Island
10- Film Editing:
Baby Driver
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk (Winner)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
I, Tonya
11- Supporting Actress:
Mary J Blige (Mudbound)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird),
Allison Janney (I, Tonya) (Winner)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
12- Supporting Actor:
Williem Defoe (The Florida Project),
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World),
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri) (Winner)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
13- Foreign Language Film:
A Fantastic Woman (Chile) (Winner)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Insult (Lebanon)
The Square (Sweden)
Loveless (Russia)
14- Documentary Short:
Edith+Eddie
Knife Skills
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 (Winner)
Traffic Stop, Heroine (E)
15- Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Last Men in Aleppo
Faces Places
Strong Island
Icarus (Winner)
16- Original Song:
Mighty River (Mudbound)
Stand Up For Something (Marshall)
Mystery of Love (Call me by your name)
This Is Me (The Greatest Showmanpo0)
Remember Me (Coco) (Winners)
17- Animated Feature:
The Boss Baby
Ferdinand
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
Coco (Winner)
18- Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by your name (Winner)
Molly’s game
The Disaster Artist
Mudbound, Logan
19- Original Screenplay:
The Big Sick
The Shape of Water
Get Out (Winner)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Lady Bird
20- Leading Actor:
Timothee Chalamet (Call me by your name)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) (Winner)
Daniel Day – Lewis (Phantom Thread),
Denzel Washington (Roman J Israel)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
21- Leading Actress:
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Frances McDormand (Winner)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
22- Directing:
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
Get Out
The Shape of Water- Guillermo Del Toro (Winner)
Lady Bird
23- Best Picture:
The Post
Call me by your name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water (Winner)
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri