Oscars Awards 2018: Full List Of Winners With Nominees at 90th Academy Award

Oscar Awards 2018: The 90th Academy award is LIVE at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California which is being hosted by Comedian Jimmy Kimmel. Sam Rockwell has already taken home the Oscars (Best Supporting Actor) for his impeccable performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The most awaited award in the category of Best actor (Male and Female), Best director and Best Film is yet to be announced but all eyes or on the dazzling evening which award some of the best names of the industry for their impeccable work. Women have taken the centre in the Oscars this year with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) being the fifth woman to be nominated for best director. As we progress further with the grand event, here’s full a list of Oscars winners this year:

1- Production Design:

Dunkirk

Beauty and the Beast

The Shape of Water (Winner)

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

2- Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049 (Winner)

Mudbound

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

3- Costume Design:

Beauty and The Beast

The Shape of Water

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Phantom Thread (Winner)

4- Sound Editing:

Baby Driver

The Shape of Water

Blade Runner 2049

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Dunkirk (Winner)

5- Sound Mixing:

Baby Driver

The Shape of Water

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk (Winner)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

6- Animated Short:

Dear Basketball (Winner)

Negative Space

Garden Party

Revolting Rhymes

Lou

7- Live Action Short:

DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child (Winner)

The Eleven O’Clock

Watu Wote/ All of Us

My Nephew Emett

8- Original Score:

Dunkirk

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Phantom Thread

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water (Winner)

9- Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049, (Winner)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2

War for the Planet of the Apes

Kong: Skull Island

10- Film Editing:

Baby Driver

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk (Winner)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

I, Tonya

11- Supporting Actress:

Mary J Blige (Mudbound)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird),

Allison Janney (I, Tonya) (Winner)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

12- Supporting Actor:

Williem Defoe (The Florida Project),

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World),

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri) (Winner)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

13- Foreign Language Film:

A Fantastic Woman (Chile) (Winner)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Insult (Lebanon)

The Square (Sweden)

Loveless (Russia)

14- Documentary Short:

Edith+Eddie

Knife Skills

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 (Winner)

Traffic Stop, Heroine (E)

15- Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Last Men in Aleppo

Faces Places

Strong Island

Icarus (Winner)

16- Original Song:

Mighty River (Mudbound)

Stand Up For Something (Marshall)

Mystery of Love (Call me by your name)

This Is Me (The Greatest Showmanpo0)

Remember Me (Coco) (Winners)

17- Animated Feature:

The Boss Baby

Ferdinand

The Breadwinner

Loving Vincent

Coco (Winner)

18- Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by your name (Winner)

Molly’s game

The Disaster Artist

Mudbound, Logan

19- Original Screenplay:

The Big Sick

The Shape of Water

Get Out (Winner)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Lady Bird

20- Leading Actor:

Timothee Chalamet (Call me by your name)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) (Winner)

Daniel Day – Lewis (Phantom Thread),

Denzel Washington (Roman J Israel)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

21- Leading Actress:

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Frances McDormand (Winner)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

22- Directing:

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

Get Out

The Shape of Water- Guillermo Del Toro (Winner)

Lady Bird

23- Best Picture:

The Post

Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water (Winner)

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri