Oscars 2018: This is why Priyanka Chopra decided to give the 90th Academy Award a miss

Oscars 2018: As the curtains falls on the much talked about 90th Academy Award, one question which kept bugging us was the absence of Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra. As reported earlier, the actress was supposed to present an award at the 90th Academy Award but her unexplained absence from the gala night was something the audience and her fans back home did not expect.

While we kept waiting for one glance of the actress at the Red Carpet of the grand event, she decided to give the Oscars 2018 a complete miss. Apparently, PiggyChops is not keeping well. The actress posted a pic of hers on Instagram and wrote, ” I wish all my friends nominated tonight all the very best! So sick but wishing everyone from bed. Can’t wait to know the winners #oscars2018 ”

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for the third season of Quantico. According to reports, after her absence from Bollywood for for years, PC is likely to make a comeback with the sequel of Aitraaz.

The Oscars was indeed a dazzling affair with Shape of Water winning big at the event. While Gary Oldman won the award for Best Actor in a Leading role, Frances McDormand won the award for Best Actress in a Leading role. For the Best Picture, Guillermo Del Toro’s Shape of Water grabbed the Oscars and he also won the award for the Best Director category.

Host Jimmy Kimmel started off with a flashback of the major goof-up of last year. He also did not step back from taking a dig at Harvey Weinstein. Times Up, which was rather impactful at the Golden Globes, had its undertone at the Oscars as well though celebrities shied away from adhering to monochromatic dress code. Although Shape of Water grabbed four Oscars, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Darkest Hour and Dunkirk also made their presence felt competing against the Guillermo Del Toro helmed film.