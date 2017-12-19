Oscars 2018: Music maestro AR Rahman’s Qutub-E-Kripa songs shortlisted for prestigious Academy Awards, find out its category!

Qutub E Kripa n ensemble of student musicians of AR Rahman’s music academy shortlisted for Oscars 2018. (Reuters)

Oscars 2018: Hollywood film “Lake of Fire” songs have been composed by Qutub-E-Kripa, an ensemble of student musicians of AR Rahman’s music academy KM Music Conservatory, have been shortlisted for Best Original Songs at the Academy Awards 2018. On Tuesday, the Academy unveiled the list of contenders which included three songs of the film–“Have you ever wondered”, “I’ll be gone” and “We’ll party all night.” Rahman, who himself won the Oscar in 2009 for “Slumdog Millionaire” in two categories– Best Original Score and Best Original Song, congratulated the team for its success on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Congratulations Qutub-E-Kripa team of A.H. Kaashif, Parag Chhabra, Riyanjali Bhowmick, Jerry Vincent, Sachin Mannat and N.D. Santosh for the ‘Lake of Fire’ songs shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards,” he tweeted. Two songs “Kaadanayum kaalchilambe” and “Maanathe maarikurumbe” from actor Mohanlal’s “Pulimurugan” have also been nominated under the category.

Qutub-E-Kripa has been co-credited with Rahman for the background scores of projects like “O Kadhal Kanman” ,”Tamash”, “OK Jaan”, “Kaatru Veliyida”, “Mo” and Netflix show “Daughters of Destiny.”

Meanwhile, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has tightened the race to ten finalists for the Outstanding Visual Effects category in the 2018 race, including last-minute entry Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Among the films making the cut are visual feasts like Blade Runner 2049, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as less fantastical films like Okja and Dunkirk.

In the years since, the award has trended toward best picture nominees like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hugo, and Gravity. However, the last two winners have bucked that trend. Ex Machina took home the prize in 2016 and The Jungle Book won earlier this year, so perhaps the 2018 prize will offer up another surprise.