Oscars 2018 LIVE updates: Will Shape of Water dominate 90th Academy Awards event?

Oscars 2018 LIVE updates: The Oscars is takingplace at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles today.

Oscars 2018 LIVE updates: The 90th Academy Award is upon us and not only Hollywood but the entire world is looking up to this star-studded night which will honour some of the best names in the industry. The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles today and we are expecting some watershed moments this time at the Oscars 2018. Guillermo del Toro’s Shape of Water has been nominated in 13 categories out of 24, Dunkirk, Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and some noteworthy mentions. Creating a rage in the Golden Globe and BAFTA, Times Up this time as well has decided to carry forward its presence in the Oscars but have no plans for a red carpet dress code. The emcee for the coveted event will comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who would surely look forward to shaking off the Oscar 2017 embarrassment! Besides, you will also witness some dazzling performances from the likes of Mary J. Blige, Sufjan Stevens, Keala Settle and Gael Garcia Bernal. All set for the gala night guys because the show is all set to begin!

Oscars 2018 India LIVE Streaming Online

Track the Oscars 2018 LIVE updates here

4:00 am: After making a splashing appearance at the Golden Globe and the BAFTA this year, Time’s Up will be apart of the Oscar show today but the celebrities gracing the red carpet will not adhere to any particular dress code. Times Up was formed after Harvey Weinstein scandal revealed widespread sexual harassment in Hollywood.

3:45 am: As we know Shape of Water has been nominated in 13 categories out of 24 and chances are that the Guillermo Del Toro helmed film might swipe the highest number of awards tonight. The leading actress of the film Sally Hawkins has been nominated in the best actress category and given the impeccable acting prowess she showcased in the film, she might just grab away the Oscars for the best actor in leading role.

3:30 am: Finally the gala night is upon us and the most awaited event is just a few hours from us. The coveted Oscars Award event is going to be graced by who’s who of the industry like every year and the style statement will something to watch out for. So stay tuned with us as we take you through the event.