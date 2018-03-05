Oscars 2018: 90th Academy Award pays tributes to Bollywood icons Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor

Sridevi, who died on February 24, was also a part of the Memoriam tribute at the 90th Academy Award. Shashi Kapoor, who also passed away last year, was also paid homage to during the In Memoriam segment.

Oscars 2018: The 90th Academy Award paid a Memoriam tribute to artists who passed away in 2017 and 2018. The Oscars tonight took a sombre turn as Tom Petty’s Room at the Top was performed by Eddie Vedder and the artists that had departed in the last year were remembered for their incredible contribution to cinema. Sridevi, who died on February 24, was also a part of the Memoriam tribute at the 90th Academy Award. Shashi Kapoor, who also passed away last year, was also paid homage to during the In Memoriam segment.

Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in Dubai where she had gone to attend the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah. Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi immersed the mortal remains of the legendary actress in Rameswaram yesterday. The death of the iconic Bollywood actress shook the pillars of not only the film fraternity but the country which idolized the lady as an epitome of beauty and charm.

Boney Kapoor also gave an account of the details that transpired on the fateful night and opened up in an interaction with Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta. The producer had earlier taken to Twitter to express his grief of losing his wife and was thankful to the people who stood by him like a pillar. Janhvi to expressed her ”gnawing hollowness” after losing her ‘best friend ‘her ‘Mom’.

Shashi Kapoor was also remembered at the Memoriam segment for his immense contribution to not only the Indian but worldwide cinema. He was an active figure at the working in the international cinema as well who featured in flicks like The Householder, In Custody,The Guru and Shakespeare Wallah.

Other artists who were featured along with these Bollywood legends include Johan Johansson, John Heard, Mary Goldberg, Roger Moore and Sam Shephard.