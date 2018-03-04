Oscar 2018: Predictions and nominations in each category; Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress

Oscar 2018: In just a few hours, the winners of the 90th Academy Awards will be holding that prestigious trophy. The Oscars will mark the end of the award season and will have people fighting for the 24 awards in various categories.

Oscar 2018: In just a few hours, the winners of the 90th Academy Awards will be holding that prestigious trophy. The Oscars will mark the end of the award season and will have people fighting for the 24 awards in various categories. Films, directors and actors will be honoured for being exceptionally acclaimed among all other competitors. Before the big award ceremony, here are the nominations and predictions of winners for the 90th Academy Awards.

Best Film

In the Best Picture category, the nine nominees are Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. From all the big names, two of them are doing the rounds for clinching the award are ‘Get Out’ and ‘The Shape of Water’. Directed by Jordan Peele, ‘Get Out’ horror movie has garnered eyeballs since its release. The film about race in modern America. Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ has won the Producers Guild Award, and has very strong chance of taking the big prize.

Best Director

A brilliant film belongs to its brilliant director! At the Academy Awards this time, the nominees for the Best Director are: Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan), Get Out (Jordan Peele), Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig), Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson) and The Shape of Water (Guillermo Del Toro). Just like Get Out, its Director Jordan Peele also holds a big chance of grabbing the award. Moreover, he is also a first-time nominee in this category. Another one is for sure, Guillermo Del Toro who holds an edge. In this category, Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan is considered the dark horse, who is best known for his movies like The Dark Knight, Interstellar and Inception.

Best Actor

When it comes to the nominees for the Best Actor, everyone seems excited about this year’s top contenders. Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name; Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread; Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out; Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour and Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esquire. The big winner can be either Gary Oldman; for his major awards like Golden Globe & SAG this season; or Daniel Day-Lewis for his strong performance in Phantom Thread.

Best Actress

In the Best Actress category, the nominations include Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water; Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Margot Robbie, I, Tonya; Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird, and Meryl Streep, The Post. It is expected that award will be grabbed by Three Billboards actress Frances McDormand. This is her fifth Oscar nomination.