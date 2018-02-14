Oru Adaar Love teaser: Priya Prakash Varrier set to mesmerise you on Valentines’ day, this time with a kiss

The makers of the Malayalam flick ”Oru Adaar Love” have released another 44-second teaser which is going to leave the social media in splits, again.

Oru Adaar Love teaser: The girl with the enchanting wink who has taken the internet by storm is once again set to mesmerise you with her latest teaser. If you thought what Priya Prakash did in the song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” was killer, brace yourself for this one. The makers of the Malayalam flick ”Oru Adaar Love” have released another 44-second teaser which is going to leave the social media in splits, again. In the latest teaser, Priya Prakash shoots a kiss to her co-actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof making a handgun like gesture. The duo’s chemistry has textbook high school romance written all over it. After creating a wave with the clip of their first teaser, Priya Prakash is all set to captivate the boys with her killer smile.

After ”Manikya Malaraya Poovi” song went viral, she became the face of several memes and the cynosure of all eyes, something that catapulted her to the status of a national star overnight. She amassed a huge number of followers on Facebook and Instagram and managed to defeat the likes of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone even Sunny Leone in Google Search results over the last 24 hours. The search result for ‘Priya Prakash’ sky-rocketed in the last 24 hours as her part in the song from ‘Oru Adaar Love’ became a red-hot meme on the internet.

While there was nothing extraordinary about the shot or set up in the video, it is the girl’s expressions that made her the talk of the town. The song ”Oru Adaar Love” is composed by Shaan Rahman and sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The social media has gone berserk and they cannot have enough of this girl with the magical wink and ae clicking time and again on the video, just to catch a glimpse of her captivating expression.

The film is due for release next month and it is not known how will it fair. But one thing is for sure, Priya Prakash has etched her names to the dozens of other internet sensation who became famous overnight. For now, the young star is surely enjoying some great time with the social media attention.