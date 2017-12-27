On Salman Khan birthday comes big announcement: Here is when ‘Bharat’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is releasing

Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai. (Source: Twitter)

While Salman Khan is busy celebrating his 52nd birthday and the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series have joined hands to produce his next big project Bharat which is an adaptation to the South Korean film Ode To My Father that released in 2014. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie will release on Eid 2019. The news was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “On Salman Khan’s birthday today, here’s a BIG announcement… Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri join hands to produce their new film #Bharat… Stars Salman Khan… Ali Abbas Zafar [#Sultan, #TigerZindaHai] directs… Eid 2019 release… #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan,” he tweeted.

Talking about this announcement, Atul Agnihotri told Bombay Times that having his company on board for Bharat was a smooth and organic process. “In life, you just click with some people. Bhushan and I have interacted many times in the past. His sensibility for content matched with ours. So, having his company on board with us for Bharat was a very smooth and organic process,” he was quoted saying.

On the other hand, Bhushan Kumar said that T-Series has a long-standing collaboration with Salman Khan starting from the time when it acquired the music of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998). He said that the company has produced his two other films Lucky: No Time For Love (2005) and Ready (2011), both of which were successful collaborations. Talking about his partner Atul, Bhushan Kumar said, “Atul and I gel well so we decided to join hands on Bharat, a human drama that is bound to strike a chord with the audience.”

This will also be Salman Khan’s third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar. The duo has earlier appeared together in two successful movies: Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The latter, in fact, has earned over Rs 150 crore within first four days of its release, breaking many box-office records.