On Alia Bhatt’s 25th birthday, actress takes fans by surprise, shares images from upcoming film Raazi

Alia Bhatt entered the industry at a very young age but the actress is giving all her contemporaries a run for their money. The actress debuted with Karan Johar directorial Student of The Year where her acting prowess was in question. But she shut her detractors by her brilliant performance in Highway. Since then there is no stopping for this talented lady who gets better with every film.

A special day when she should be on the receivers end, the actress gifted her fans a glimpse of her upcoming film Raazi and shared a post on Instagram saying,”Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺️ SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me”. Alia is playing the lead protagonist in the film, a Pakistani spy. The film is based on the bestseller book ”Calling Sehmat”.

The poster is an insight of how gritty and bold her character is all about. She has posted a still from her upcoming film in which one is about a serious confrontation with her co-star, while the other features burqa-clad Alia. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and is being produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta. the film is scheduled for a May 2018 release.

Alia Bhatt is at the juncture is in Bulgaria shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film is being directed by Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani fame Ayan Mukherji. Besides she is all set to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s next, Gully Boy.