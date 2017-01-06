OMG! Om Puri met Amitabh Bachchan just 24 hrs before his death; check out photos

Amitabh Bachchan took to Facebook to share photos of his last meeting with Om Puri. (Facebook)

Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri had worked in several movies together like Ghatak, Dev and Lakshay. On the shocking news of Puri’s death today morning, Big B took to Facebook to remember his time with the actor. Coincidentally, they had met just a day before Puri succumbed to his heart attack at his Mumbai residence and passed away. Big B recalled how Puri visited the sets of Sarkar 3 and shared some pictures of the meeting. He also posted some photos of the pair during the launch of Puri’s biography, The Unlikely Hero: Om Puri.

T 2495 -Cannot believe he is no more ! Just the other day he dropped by at my shoot of SARKAR 3 ! How can anyone so full of cheer, go away ! pic.twitter.com/VwH5uSfVss — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 6, 2017

@SrBachchan #TBpic, Amitabh Bachchan sir presenting #OmPuri with the

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. pic.twitter.com/fA7FegEImd — Amitabh Bachchan FC (@Thekkapoor) January 6, 2017

“He just visited me yesterday on the sets of Sarkar 3. I pray that his soul rests in peace,” the Piku actor wrote on Facebook. He also shared another picture on him presenting Puri with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. The star tweeted, “Shocked to learn of OM PURI Ji’s passing just now.. a dear friend a lovable colleague and an exceptional talent .. in grief!”

Om Puri’s death shocked fans and celebrities alike. Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and countless others remembered their time with the actor or his contributions to Bollywood. Puri began his career with gritty films like Ardh Satya and Mirch Masala before delving into more mainstream cinema during the 1990s. From then he appeared in many hits such as Don 2, Singh Is King and Malamaal Weekly. His most famous film to date remains the satirical Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, featuring his fellow National School Of Drama alum Naseeruddin Shah. He passed away at the age of 66 and is survived by his estranged wife Nandita Puri.