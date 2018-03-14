Omerta trailer released: Rajkummar Rao wins hearts as terrorist in this Hansal Mehta directorial

Omerta trailer starring Rajkummar Rao was released on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: IE)

Omerta trailer released: The trailer oforRajkummar Rao’s upcoming film, Omerta was released on Wednesday afternoon. The movie is based on the life story of British terrorist of Pakistani descent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the Omerta’s trailer will certainly give you a few chills. Rajkummar Rao looks in total control of the film and will keep you engaged throughout the trailer. He can be seen making phone calls, working out and disguise himself as Rohit Verma in front of the police.

The most breath-taking scene of the trailer is when Rao is asked, “Who are you?” and he replies, “I am the saviour.” 2017 was an outstanding year for Rajkummar Rao as he showed his versatility by acting in movies of different genres.

Looks like the actor has taken his game to the next level with Omerta. He has a bearded look for this one and has pulled off the accent beautifully. The movie was shot around London and India and will narrate the story of some of the deadliest terror attacks the world has witnessed including the 1994 Delhi Kidnappings, the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike.

Speaking to the media at the trailer launch, Rajkummar Rao said that this is one of the most researched films he has worked on till date. He said that the cast and crew visited some of the places where Omar stayed during his transformation from an LSE graduation student to becoming this deadly terrorist.

“I needed to feel and touch this man’s past – to ingest him. It was not an easy journey for me to take. With Omerta and Hansal Sir, we have a combination that will probably leave you stunned,” he said.

Meanwhile, the director of the movie, Hansal Mehta said that it was a difficult subject to choose but added that an actor like Rajkummar makes any job easy. “The film looks at what it means to be a fundamentalist and for someone to pick up a gun with the intent of killing in return for an afterlife in Paradise. I want to leave the viewer with a sense of awe, disgust, hate, surprise and let them examine the ramifications of these events on their lives today,” he added.