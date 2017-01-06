Om Puri: From Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood mourns actor’s passing

Bollywood mourns the death of the veteran actor. (Twitter)

Om Puri dead: Veteran actor Om Puri passed away today at his home in Mumbai. During his career that spanned over fifty years, Puri had done just about every role imaginable – comedies, thrillers and roles that made us think about society. It is no wonder that at the news of his passing, Priyanka Chopra observed that it is the end of an era in cinema. As film stars recall the movies in which they got to work with him or their favourite Om Puri movies, Bollywood pays tribute to the actor.

Anupam Kher, who had worked with Puri in countless films, wrote, “Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. I have known #OmPuri for d last 43yrs. For me he’ll always b a great actor, a kind & generous man. And that is how world shud remember him. #OmPuri lent dignity to d medium he worked for. Whether it was stage, TV or cinema. He elevated status of the projects was associated with.”

Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah in Maqbool:



Naseeruddin Shah, who studied in the National School of Drama with Puri, wrote, “We have lost very brilliant and talented actor it’s very big lost of our country and film industry rest and peace.@OmRajeshPuri.” Check out some of the other reactions below:

Very sad.We have lost one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. Rip #OmPuri — Aamir Khan (@Aamlr_Khan) January 6, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films…heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 6, 2017

The end of an era …. The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 6, 2017

Had meet #OmPuri sir a couple of months back only and had an amazing conversation.Saddened by his sudden demise. Rip #OmPuri ji. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2017

You were one of the finest we had.

RIP Ompuri — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 6, 2017 Deeply saddened to hear about #OmPuri sir! He was such a huge part of the core of Indian cinema..RIP ! Truly and end of an era.. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 6, 2017

Will miss you Omji ..will miss you..will miss you.#Ompuri — Sunny Deol (@IAMSUNNYDEOL) January 6, 2017

Shocked beyond words to learn that #OmPuri ji is no more. Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. RIP #HugeLoss pic.twitter.com/REq9vDrtkk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 6, 2017

RIP Om Puri.

We have lost one of our finest.

A talent, A Voice, A Spirit.

Will miss you Puri Saab. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 6, 2017

Om Puri! You have left us all too early.. i am so so sorry..The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind..Will miss you — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6, 2017

We lost a legend today. Your contribution to Indian cinema won’t be forgotten #OmPuri — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) January 6, 2017

So long Omji. Prided myself on being his friend peer & admirer. Who dare say my Om Puri is no more ? He lives through his work. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 6, 2017

It’s such a sad day .. so much talent , humour, generosity and such compassion.. You will be missed much #OmPuri Abba — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 6, 2017

Some of Puri’s most memorable films include Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mirch Masala and Ardh Satya.