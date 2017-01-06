  3. Om Puri: From Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood mourns actor’s passing

Om Puri passed away at 66 from cardiac arrest at his Andheri, Mumbai home. World of cinema mourns

Published: January 6, 2017
Bollywood mourns the death of the veteran actor.

Om Puri dead: Veteran actor Om Puri passed away today at his home in Mumbai. During his career that spanned over fifty years, Puri had done just about every role imaginable – comedies, thrillers and roles that made us think about society. It is no wonder that at the news of his passing, Priyanka Chopra observed that it is the end of an era in cinema. As film stars recall the movies in which they got to work with him or their favourite Om Puri movies, Bollywood pays tribute to the actor.

Anupam Kher, who had worked with Puri in countless films, wrote, “Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. I have known #OmPuri for d last 43yrs. For me he’ll always b a great actor, a kind & generous man. And that is how world shud remember him. #OmPuri lent dignity to d medium he worked for. Whether it was stage, TV or cinema. He elevated status of the projects was associated with.”

Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah in Maqbool:


Naseeruddin Shah, who studied in the National School of Drama with Puri, wrote, “We have lost very brilliant and talented actor it’s very big lost of our country and film industry rest and peace.@OmRajeshPuri.” Check out some of the other reactions below:

Some of Puri’s most memorable films include Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mirch Masala and Ardh Satya.

