Om Puri passes away at 66 in Mumbai: A glimpse at the life and times of the actor

Om Puri succumbed to a heart attacked in Mumbai at the age of 66. (Indian Express)

Om Puri, who had made Indian audiences laugh, cry and debate with his films, was found dead today morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. He died at the age of 66 at his residence in Mumbai. While the veteran actor had countless mainstream movies to his credit, he had initially carved a name for himself in critically-acclaimed roles like Ardh Satya and Paar and was an accomplished stage actor as well. Born on October 18, 1950, Puri hailed from Ambala Haryana. He took the first step towards his illustrious career in movies by attending the Film and Teleivision Insittute of Indian in Pune and then the National School of Drama (NSD). In NSD, he attended along with Naseeruddin Shah, who Puri would go on to work with in the iconic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, according to a report in NDTV.

Check out this hilarious scene from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro:

Puri’s first film was the 1967 film Ghashiram Kotwal, a Marathi film based on a play fo the same name. From there, he appeared in several critically-acclaimed films like Mirch Masal, Sadgati and Dharavi. Over the 1990s, Puri began to enter mainstream movies, deftly handling films of every genre.

Om Puri’s cameo in Gandhi:

The actor also crossed over into Hollywood with his appearance in 1982’s Gandhi. He went on to do roles in films like Charlie Wilson’s War opposite Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts and The 100 Foot Journey with Helen Mirren.

Watch the actor in Maachis:

Bollywood has been stunned by the death of the beloved actor and many have expressed their grief over his passing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter to express his condolences, writing, “The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films.”