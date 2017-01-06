Om Puri dead at 66; from PM Narendra Modi to Mahesh Bhatt, shocked twitterati react

Om Puri dead at 66. Om was an actor who managed to straddle a number of cinema genres and could do the most versatile of roles, from downright downmarket to the most sublime. (Source: IE)

Veteran actor Om Puri dead at 66. Om was an actor who managed to straddle a number of cinema genres and could do the most versatile of roles, from downright downmarket to the most sublime and, what is even more noteworthy, managed to carry them all out with genius-type excellence. So, from crass Bollywood fare to amazing theatre, he left his indelible stamp on the world of cinema that no one can emulate. Om died in his Andheri residence and was thereafter taken to Cooper Hospital where a post mortem will be conducted. Om made signal contributions to cinema in India, Pakistan and also Hollywood and England. For his magnificent contributions, Om Puri was honoured with an OBE as well as Padma Shri, which is fourth highest civilian award of India. His most striking role for some was in the standout film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Check out the shocked reactions on Twitter:

So long Omji. Prided myself on being his friend peer & admirer. Who dare say my Om Puri is no more ? He lives through his work. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 6, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films…heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 6, 2017

The end of an era …. The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 6, 2017

It’s a sad day for cinema … we just lost one of our greats… gone but will never be forgotten … #RIPOmPuri Saab … — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 6, 2017

RIP Om Puri.

We have lost one of our finest.

A talent, A Voice, A Spirit.

Will miss you Puri Saab. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 6, 2017

Goodbye Om! A part of me goes with you today. How can I ever forget those passionate nights we spent together talking about cinema & life ? — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 6, 2017

Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

Will miss you Omji ..will miss you..will miss you.#Ompuri — Sunny Deol (@IAMSUNNYDEOL) January 6, 2017

Shocked and saddened to learn that #OmPuri Ji is no more. You will be missed. Condolences to the family. RIP. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2017

Condolences on the passing away of one of our finest ever actors #OmPuri pic.twitter.com/gBCK6mWwLF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 6, 2017

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

Shocked to hear about the demise of #OmPuri Indian cinema will be poorer in his absence. #RIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2017

What a great actor! He’ll truly be missed! RIP #OmPuri — Neha Karam (@nehak90) January 6, 2017

#OmPuri RIP best veteran actor and surely we mourn to his demise… We all will miss you ???? — Bhavisha Panchal (@pan12bhavisha) January 6, 2017

He grabbed my mobile n spoke to Abbu. Told him you have the daughter I longed for. #OmPuri ‘s passing away is a personal loss.Will miss u — Rj Sayema (@Rjsayema) January 6, 2017

Om Puri died of of a severe cardiac arrest at his residence this morning.