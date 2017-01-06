  3. Om Puri dead at 66; from PM Narendra Modi to Mahesh Bhatt, shocked twitterati react

Veteran actor Om Puri dead at 66. Om was an actor who managed to straddle a number of cinema genres and could do the most versatile of roles, from downright downmarket to the most sublime and, what is even more noteworthy, managed to carry them all out with genius-type excellence. So, from crass Bollywood fare to amazing theatre, he left his indelible stamp on the world of cinema that no one can emulate. Om died in his Andheri residence and was thereafter taken to Cooper Hospital where a post mortem will be conducted. Om made signal contributions to cinema in India, Pakistan and also Hollywood and England. For his magnificent contributions, Om Puri was honoured with an OBE as well as Padma Shri, which is fourth highest civilian award of India. His most striking role for some was in the standout film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Check out the shocked reactions on Twitter:

Om Puri died of of a severe cardiac arrest at his residence this morning.

