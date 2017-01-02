OK Jaanu dialogue promo: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur get naughty in new clip

Shraddha Kapoor revealed a dialogue promo with Aditya Roy Kapur for OK Jaanu.

Shraddha Kapoor is in full swing to promote her new film OK Jaanu with Aditya Roy Kapur. She started off the new year by tweeting, “Happy New Year jaannuusssss! Have an amazing, amazing one.” Today, she revealed the dialogue promo of the movie titled The One Where Tara Pulls Out The Engagement Card (does it remind anyone else of Friends?). Aditya and Shraddha recreate the same magic they brought to the big screen during Aashiqui in this new promo. The scene features the pair discussing the pointlessness of marriage, (as Shraddha’s character Tara puts it, “Shaadi is for fools!”). In the next shot, Tara lands the bombshell on Adi about getting engaged because they are living in together. Adi is stunned for a moment before he realises that Tara is only joking.

Happy New Year jaannuusssss! Have an amazing, amazing one ????✨????????❤ — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 1, 2017



OK Jaanu is a remake of the Tamil hit O Kadhal Kanmani by Mani Ratnam. The film, directed by Shaad Ali, will release on January 13 and is expected to be a big hit with millennial. Whether the problems of Adi and Tara will be lost in translation from the original film remains to be seen, however (although Shaad managed it in his last project and delivered the extremely successful Saathiya, another Mani Ratnam film). The movie has already gained a lot of attention for its remix by Badshah of AR Rahman’s Humma from the 1995 hit Bombay.

Watch the clip here:

Shraddha has been in the news lately due to her rumoured live-in relationship with her Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar. Reports suggested that dad Shakti Kapoor was opposed to the relationship and dragged her out of Farhan’s flat recently. The actress remained silent on the matter, but eventually cleared the air, saying that neither of the two speculations were true.