OK Jaanu box office collections prediction: Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur’s live-in romance to earn around Rs 10-12 cr

OK Jaanu, all set to release in theatres on January 13, 2017.

After a much-awaited release, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will again be seen together in the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘OK Jaanu’ that is set to release on January 13, 2017. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film ‘OK Kanmani’.

The music of the movie has been given by A.R. Rahman, which is already a big hit among people, and its title song ‘Humma Humma’ has already made it to the top of the chartbuster list. The original movie was widely appreciated by the critics as well as by the audience. The chemistry between the two lead actors look refreshing and may lead youngsters to the theatres.

Watch the trailer of OK Jaanu-

‘OK Jaanu’ Box Office Prediction:

The movie appeals to the modern mindset of the youngsters in the country as it takes a realistic view of the concept of live-in relationships and the constant war between career and love. The sweet and lovely chemistry of the Aashiqui 2 duo is very relevant and refreshing in the trailer but it is the music by A.R. Rahman that will bring the audience to the cinema halls.

Despite heavy promotions, there is not much hype and buzz about the movie. The concept of the film is not very popular among the audience of every age group. If the concept clicks to the audience, the movie will surely be a hit in Box Office.

The first day earning of the movie can get stretched around Rs 10-12 Cr. which can eventually increase in the subsequent days.