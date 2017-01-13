OK Jaanu box office collections: Opening day occupancy rate 25%, set to pocket near Rs 7 cr figure

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur portray a light romance in OK Jaanu. (Official Trailer)

OK Jaanu: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s movie opened to an average note with roughly 25% occupancy rate for the morning shows, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. This will naturally increase during the evening shows and the weekend. With such figures, the film will probably rake in Rs 7 crore in its lifetime. So far, the film has received mixed reviews, so it remains to be seen whether positive word of mouth (if any) is able to boost the film’s performance over the weekend. Working in its favour is that OK Kanmani has been hailed as a masterpiece, so fans will naturally flock to see its Bollywood counterpart. What might work against it is that it appeals to a very niche audience. Not just a younger audience, but in particular the metropolitan youth.

One would expect that in its third week, Aamir Khan’s Dangal would be little competition to OK Jaanu. However, this is far from the case. Dangal is still raking in money by the crores (Rs 2.97 crore as of Thursday), which means the audience will still choose Aamir’s sports flick over the Shraddha and Aditya’s movie. Even so, OK Jaanu will have two relatively free weeks (not counting xXx’s release) to work its magic before Raees and Kaabil stomp all over it.

Two factors will, however, draw audiences to the theatres to watch this romantic drama. Firstly, audience who want to see the Aashiqui romance back on the big screen will help boost the film’s performance. Secondly, Shraddha, Aditya and Naseeruddin Shah have received praise for their respective performances and that will encourage the non-Aashiqui fans to give it a watch.