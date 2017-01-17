OK Jaanu box office collections day 4: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor’s flick slumps to Rs 1 cr

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur couldn’t recreate their Aashiqui magic in OK Jaanu. (YouTube)

OK Jaanu box office collections day 4: Despite their best efforts, the OK Jaanu team couldn’t dominate a fairly free box office. Shaad Ali’s tried to give an added boost by cashing on Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Aashiqui chemistry, but couldn’t interest audiences and OK Jaanu closed at Rs 1.95 crore on Monday. This makes the live-in flick’s entire earnings Rs 21.88 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Given the film’s track record so far, it will probably simmer down by this weekend and be pushed out with minimal effort by Raees and Kaabil next week.

Where did Shraddha and Aditya go wrong to have such a dismal box office performance? The stars did their best, but in Bollywood timing is everything. OK Jaanu might have been the first major film of 2017, but it had huge shoes to fill as it followed Aamir Khan’s box office juggernaut Dangal. After audience had their minds blown away by this wrestling flick, Jaanu’s storyline seemed weak, if not outright boring.

Dangal, which had no romantic angle, proved that the audience isn’t as romance obsessed as it used to be. As of Monday, Dangal raked Rs 1.37 crore, which is not much less than OK Jaanu’s earnings on the same day. However, Dangal is in its third week and it proves that star power alone isn’t enough. Shraddha and Aditya’s pairing can only work to a certain extent as will Aamir Khan’s screen presence. After that, it depends on the story and where Dangal relied on research and preparation, Jaanu slacked off. The results of both movies signify that the audience is not as forgiving of a lazily developed project.