OK Jaanu box office collections: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer’s opening day take rises to Rs Rs 4 crore

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, working together for the second time after ‘Aashiqui 2’, will be looking for a box office hit after their last movies ‘Rock On 2’ and ‘Fitoor’ witnessed failure to become a BO hit. (PTI)

Marking as the first major Bollywood release of this year, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starer, ‘Ok Jaanu’ has started on a decent note, as per box office collections, on its first day at the theaters. Witnessing an occupancy rate of around 25% in the morning shows, as per Koimoi reports, the Shaad Ali directorial, which was released on 1400 screens across the country, had clinched decent figures in its first day collections. According to tweets by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Ok Jaanu’, on its first day of release had managed to get grab at a Rs 4 crore collections.

Being the remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romantic flick, ‘OK Kanmani’, ‘Ok Jaanu’ competes Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tiwari’s this weekend release, ‘Haraamkhor’. Apart from the Bollywwod release the movie also faces tough competition from Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel starrer xXX: Return Of Xander Cage, which is set to release this evening.

Watch Video:



Major stars of the movie, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, working together for the second time after ‘Aashiqui 2’, will be looking for a box office hit after their last movies ‘Rock On 2’ and ‘Fitoor’ witnessed failure to become a BO hit. ‘Ok Jaanu’ releases two weeks before the major Bollywood release of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’.

As reprted by The Indian Express, its critic, Shubhra Gupta wrote, ”In the Hindi version, everything plays out the same way. Adi (Aditya Roy Kapoor) and Tara (Shraddha Kapoor) do the obligatory meet cute, and follow that up with a too-stretched prelude which sees them cosily shacked up in a leafy bungalow under the protective eye of an elderly couple.”

She further said, “In Ok Jaanu, we can see Shraddha has progressed on the acting scale, and looks pretty and fresh. Aditya Roy Kapoor has some nice bits too, but the whole enterprise is beset by a drabness, which is surprising because you can accuse Ratnam of anything but being drab.”

The movie also stars Leela Samson, Naseeruddin Shah and Kitu Gidwani.