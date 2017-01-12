OK Jaanu: 5 reasons to see OK Kanmani before Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor’s flick

OK Kanmani’s leads looked like the boy/girl next door, OK Jaanu is more glamorous with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

OK Jaanu’s comparisons with its Tamil counterpart OK Kanmani are inevitable and whether Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor can recreate Dulquer Salman and Nithya Menon’s magic remains to be seen. If you’ve been wondering whether you should give Kanmani a miss since Shaad Ali’s film hits theatres tomorrow, here are five reasons why you need to watch the Mani Ratnam movie now:

Dulquer and Nithya: Part of the original’s charm was that the leads looked like any of us. When you’re talking about a love story that millenials can relate to, you can’t have people who look exactly what they are – a rich actor’s daughter and Vidya Balan’s brother in law aka B-town kids.

Grand scale: To add to the relatability factor, Kanmani had realistic sets. If you compare the Humma remix to Parandhu Sella Vaa, you’ll see that Mani Ratnam tried to keep the couple’s room pretty realistic and let’s not forget the adorable slipper scene at the start. Humma is all about extravagance – real milennials have big dreams but small wallets and can’t afford a place like Shraddha and Aditya’s.

Mumbai: For a Bollywood fan (and probably a Tamilian audience) the story of two South Indians in Mumbai feels unfamiliar. The sense of cultural anonymity explains why Tara and Adi can do something as bold as living in together – they could make their own rules in the unfamiliar territory of ‘up north’. Most north Indians will have some friends, bua, chacha living in Mumbai, there’s no way word wouldn’t reach back home about your wayward ways to the point that your parents take the first train to Mumbai and drag you back to your hometown.

Aashiqui: We’ll be comparing Shraddha and Aditya to Aashiqui constantly. We loved them in the film and we want that same magic – whether it’ll be recreated is another thing. With Kanmani, we have no such expectations and will focus on the movie rather than the pairing.

Befikre: Another movie that might unintentionally undermine Jaanu is Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s Befikre. The whole ‘figure out kar lenge’ theme was explored (with frightening results) just a few months back. Does Jaanu have anything additional to offer?