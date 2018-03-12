October trailer unveiled: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu-starrer steals hearts with unusual romantic tale

After creating a buzz on social media platform with its teaser, the much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan’s romantic drama ‘October’ has hit the internet! (Youtube)

After creating a buzz on social media platform with its teaser, the much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan’s romantic drama ‘October’ has hit the internet! The Shoojit Sircar directorial celebrates a beautiful journey of love, life and the autumn season. In the trailer that was released today, Varun can be seen in a role of a struggling boy who is trying to get into the hospitality industry. The plot of the story is set against the backdrop of Delhi and the shoot of the entire film was wrapped up in just 38 days, reported the Indian Express.

The official trailer of ‘October’ has showcased some wonderful moments and reflected a unique story about love that is beyond normal love stories. The film is going to be released on April 13, 2018. Varun shared the trailer of his forthcoming film on Twitter and wrote,”The wait ends ! Here’s a glimpse of the journey of Dan, Shiuli & their story of love. Watch the #OctoberTrailer now”

Take a look at how Shoojit Sarkar has tried to bring autumn in the month of April:

The film which is written by Juhi Chaturvedi also marks Bollywood debut of Banita Sandhu. As per the report by the IE, Shoojit had earlier directed Banita in one of his commercials. He found certain that Banita had certain ‘freshness’ that can add to the film.

While sharing the video of the trailer, the film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “Truly beautiful… Trailer of Shoojit Sircar’s #October showcases some wonderful moments.. Stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu… 13 April 2018 release… #OctoberTrailer link.”

Truly beautiful… Trailer of Shoojit Sircar’s #October showcases some wonderful moments.. Stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu… 13 April 2018 release… #OctoberTrailer link: https://t.co/78E4lkFiGc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2018

While speaking in an interview earlier, Varun said that his upcoming film is an unusual romantic tale. He had said that ‘October’ explores the kind of love that comes without any expectations.