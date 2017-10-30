October first look: Varun Dhawan looks good in upcoming film? You be the judge

Varun Dhawan first look of his upcoming movie October. (Twitter)

October first look: Varun Dhawan, following the ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Judwaa 2’ (both released in 2017) success, is all set to hit the big screen once more. Dhawan’s upcoming film is named as ‘October’ and will be released in 2018. The movie is directed Shoojit Sircar and is set to hit the theatre on April 13, 2018. The Judwaa 2 star took to Twitter and shared the first look of his movie and said,”As October comes to an end it arrives earlier next year. #October releases on 13 th April now.@ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @BanitaSandhu.” Apart from him ‘October’ will feature Banita Sandhu who will be making a debut with this film, as per Indian Express report. ‘October’ is a love story and is written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

Shoojit Sircar is known for directing movies like Piku and Vicky Donor. While talking to IE, Shoojit said, It is a genre that I have always wanted to delve in. While love and romance have been entwined with Indian cinema, there is abundance in that emotion that everyone can have their own interpretations of. Juhi and I have always tried to create stories from the reflections of real-life moments that we see around us. October is another effort to explore those moments out of simple situations of life.”

Interestingly Juhi and Shoojit have worked together in Piku and Vicky Donor. Juhi said,”Our stories come from day to day intricacies & complexities of life…the effort is always to find insightful and charming nuances in what seems obvious. With Shoojit’s innate ability to steer the story in a way that creates poignant and compelling moments out of simple situations of life, I am hoping this time too we create something people find a connect with and make their own.”