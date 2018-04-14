October Box office Day 1 Collection: Varun Dhawan starrer off to a “slow start”, mints Rs 5.04 Cr on opening day

October Box office Day 1 Collection: Shoojit Sircar’s “October” is receiving rare reviews for a simple yet sensitive story about love, loss and longing.

October Box office Day 1 Collection: Shoojit Sircar’s “October” is receiving rare reviews for a simple yet sensitive story about love, loss and longing. Starring Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu in lead roles, October has managed to have a good start at the box office on its opening day. On the 1st day, October has earned Rs 5.04 Crore which is a slow start when compared to other Varun Dhawan movies. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the word of mouth is extremely mixed for the Shoojit Sircar directorial. Adarsh said that the weekend business will determine how strong will October perform on the box office. “October has a slow start… Biz will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark… Word of mouth is extremely mixed… Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz.,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

October targets a niche audience and is not a typical masala film. This is also a fresh break for actor Varun Dhawan, who is trying out on a more serious role. Varun’s melancholic look in the film reminds of his previous film “Badlapur”. Talking to FinancialExpress.com, Bollywood trade analyst Girish Johar had said the film will be largely dependent on the word-of-mouth review. He also said that Varun Dhawan is not known for doing these kinds of films. The last time he did Badlaapur, he had garnered serious applause from the critics and the film had performed well at the box office, he added.

While Shoojit Sarkar is the director of October, the script has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The duo has worked on movies like Piku and Vicky Donor in the past. The movie will also see Banita Sandhu making her debut. The music of the movie has been given by renowned music directors Shantanu Moitra, Anupam Roy and Abhishek Arora. The music is already doing rounds on various radio stations as well. The trailers of the movie created quite a stir earlier suggesting its shades of grey.